Ministry - Enjoy the Quiet: Live at Wacken 2012

Ministry are back with a set of blistering live material from the final show of their 2012 tour at Wacken Open Air in front of 75,000 screaming fans. Tragically, Ministry's longtime guitarist and Al Jourgensen's best friend Mike Scaccia died less than five months later. Jourgensen says: "Not only is this a great recording of Mikey at his absolute best performance, in his element, having the time of his life, it's one of the last live official videos of the band ever. If you didn't see the tour, you'll want to catch what you missed. And if you were there, well, you saw a piece of history and it will make a great souvenir - or a great drink coaster." With 16 million records sold worldwide, six Grammy nominations and kudos from Industrial and Metal bands including Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot and Korn, Al Jourgensen has earned the title Godfather Of Industrial Metal.