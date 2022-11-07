Ministry of Vengeance

David Miller is a Vietnam vet who renounced violence and became a minister after he was forced to blow up a Viet Cong kid in self defense, but years later, when David's wife Gail and daughter Kim are killed by a group of terrorists led by Ali Aboud, in a massacre at an airport in Rome, Italy, David is devastated. Going against his faith, David sets out to find and kill Ali Aboud.
|Robert Miano
|Ali Aboud
|Meg Register
|Gail Miller
|Ned Beatty
|Rev. Bloor
|George Kennedy
|Rev. Hughes
|James Tolkan
|Colonel Freeman
|Yaphet Kotto
|Mr. Whiteside
View Full Cast >