1989

Ministry of Vengeance

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    November 2nd, 1989

    Studio

    Not Available

    David Miller is a Vietnam vet who renounced violence and became a minister after he was forced to blow up a Viet Cong kid in self defense, but years later, when David's wife Gail and daughter Kim are killed by a group of terrorists led by Ali Aboud, in a massacre at an airport in Rome, Italy, David is devastated. Going against his faith, David sets out to find and kill Ali Aboud.

    Cast

    		Robert MianoAli Aboud
    		Meg RegisterGail Miller
    		Ned BeattyRev. Bloor
    		George KennedyRev. Hughes
    		James TolkanColonel Freeman
    		Yaphet KottoMr. Whiteside

