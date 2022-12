Not Available

A fertilized egg develops into a human. He is born, lives his life and eventually dies. Human life is a journey, the path we take from birth to death. The film is a story about the journey of Minja's life. At the end of the film, there is a dedication to Minja, Minja’s mother and grandmother. There are no other texts at the end of the film. The film also lacks a director as it is cut from existing film material. The Creator has directed Minja's life.