Not Available

Story of the life of Barry Jay Minkow, a son, businessman, pastor... and felon. Born in 1967, Barry Minkow went on to set up a highly successful carpet cleaning company but was imprisoned in 1988 for one of the world's largest investment and accounting frauds through a Ponzi scheme. The scheme that Minkow set up is often used as a case study in accounting fraud. He was released from prison and went on to be a pastor and fraud investigator. Imprisoned again in 2011 for securities fraud and, in 2014, after pleading guilty to a multitude of charges including defrauding the federal government, Minkow currently owes more than $600 million in restitution.