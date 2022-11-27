Not Available

Minor Raja (Rajendra Prasad), was a rich man and wayward village playboy, who spent his time in brothels like his father. Santhana Lakshmi (Shobhana) and Minor Raja fell in love with each other. Minor Raja and President (Kota Srinivasa Rao) were in a feud for several years. In a misunderstanding, When Minor Raja's detractors wrongly accuse a teacher Seeta (Rekha) of having an affair with him, he decides to marry her to save her the humiliation. Minor Raja had to marry her. A few years later, Minor Raja became the perfect husband and had a son. While Santhana Lakshmi was still unmarried, she teased Minor Raja whenever she got the opportunity