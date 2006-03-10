2006

Minotaur

  • Horror
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 2006

Studio

Carousel Picture Company, The

Long ago in the Iron Age a shadow loomed over a lonely village. For generations the village youths are stolen from their families and delivered as sacrifice to a mythical beast - the Minotaur, that dwells beneath a great palace. Theo, haunted by the loss of his love in an earlier sacrifice is convinced that the beast isn't real and that his girl still lives as a slave within the palace. His father Cyrnan, the village leader, tries to reason with Theo not to go but Theo is driven by blind rage. He devises a plan and is taken with the other youths who are dragged screaming from their families.

Cast

Michelle Van Der WaterRaphaella
Tony ToddDeucalion
Lex ShrapnelTyro
Jonathan ReadwinDanu
Rutger HauerCyrnan
Maimie McCoyMorna

