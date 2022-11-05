Minsan Minahal Kita

Not Available

Dianne is a submissive wife to an opinionated husband, Louie. Despite being a battered wife, Diane is working as a freelance facilitator about self-improvement seminar. Everything changes in Dianne’s life when she met Albertin a soccer event both attended by their respective children. Albert is a real estate developer who belongs to a poor family. He married Menchu who come from a rich family. Albert tried his best to prove himself to his rich in-laws. As he gained success as a businessman, his affection toward his wife started to wane because of the latter’s extremely uptight demeanor. As Dianne and Albert cross path again, they begin to get to know each other better and soon enough they found the love they could not find in their partners.