Minuscule 2 : Les mandibules du bout du monde

In the conditioning unit of a small chestnut can factory in a quiet little country village as winter slowly settles, a young ladybug gets trapped by accident in a cardboard box shipped to the Caribbean. His parent sets off for the paradise archipelago to find his little kid and free him. Once he finally makes it there, our hero finds himself entrusted with a double mission: find his offspring and save his new Caribbean ladybug friends’ home threatened by a human construction site. Thankfully our hero will be able to count on his friend the black ant that flies to the rescue from the other side of the world.