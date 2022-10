Not Available

Azman is determined to get his revenge when his fiancee Emelda breaks off their engagement to marry another man. Azman visits a witch-doctor who teaches him to place a curse on Emelda who later goes hysterical on the day of her wedding. His action indirectly causes the death of Emelda's mother whose funeral he attends out of regret. However, this is against the advice of the witch-doctor, who warned him not to visit the dead or prepare to suffer the consequences.