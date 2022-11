Not Available

After six months of appearances and marketing, it is clear: Yuka can join the new idol band “Oh! So-le-mi-o! “Will be the lead singer. Too bad she can't sing really well. On a tip from her band colleague Rina, she is sent to the singing teacher Miho for intensive vocal training. Yuka's training begins in a mountain hut above Kobe. But Miho quickly doubts whether her student is really serious about her desire to become an idol. And she's not a teacher to piss off lightly ...