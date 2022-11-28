Mira Story

Not Available

It's been 4 years graduating college. What am I doing? I am unemployed. With a hope of being healed, I've decided to getaway to Jeju Island and am on board SeWol ship. Once I arrive at the island after 13 hours of traveling, my heart was broken by witnessing painful seizure of local people's hearts due to the brutal governmental policy on the construction of Naval base. This film follows vividly the fate of fragile persons and nature suppressed by the government's ridiculous decisions. The story is told by Mira.