It's Christmas Eve and an unexpected delay at the airport has left everyone stranded. Young Joy (Savannah Page Ray from NBC's Parenthood) is traveling on her own to visit family for the holidays, so a retired flight attendant at the airport (Shirley Jones) becomes her travel companion. As they wait with their fellow travelers, they soon learn that everyone can use a Christmas Miracle, especially a young man trying to escape his past, and they join together to help. Allow your spirit to be lifted and your heart to be warned as you watch each person receive their Miracle at Gate 213