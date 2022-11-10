Not Available

Miracle in Milan

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Produzioni De Sica

Once upon a time an old woman discovers a baby in her cabbage patch. She brings up the child and, when she dies, the boy, Toto, enters an orphanage. Toto leaves the orphanage a happy young man, and looks for work in post-war Milan. He ends up with the homeless and organizes them to build a shanty town in a vacant lot. The squatters discover oil in the land and Toto sees a vision of the old woman who gives him a magic dove that will grant him anything he wishes.

Cast

Paolo StoppaRappi
Guglielmo BarnabòMobbi
Brunella BovoEdvige
Anna CarenaMarta, la signora altezzosa
Virgilio RientoIl sergente delle guardie
Arturo BragagliaAlfredo

