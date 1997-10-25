1997

Miracle in the Woods

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 25th, 1997

Studio

Not Available

Quarreled sisters; Sarah and Wanda inherit property from their mother. It has always belonged to the family. Sarah insists on selling it as soon as possible because she has many difficulties. She goes there with her daughter; Gina. Wanda, on the other hand, wants to keep the property in family. They soon discover that it's not abandoned. Old lady, Lilly Cooper has been living there for many years and doesn't want to leave the house, at least, not as long as she can meet her son.

Cast

Meredith BaxterSarah Weatherby
Della ReeseLilly Cooper
Patricia HeatonWanda Briggs
Anna ChlumskyGina Weatherby / Field Pea
David HuntEddie Briggs
Sanaa LathanYoung Lilly

Images