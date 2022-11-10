1989

Miracles: Mr. Canton and Lady Rose

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 1989

Studio

Golden Way Films Ltd.

Jackie Chan's Hong Kong variation of Frank Capra's "A Pocketful of Miracles" set in the 1930s. Jackie plays a country boy who rescues a gang boss. He becomes the head of a gang through the purchase of some lucky roses from an old lady. Jackie and a singer at the gang's nightclub try to do a good deed for the old rose-seller when her daughter comes to visit, all this while battling a rival gang.

Cast

Jackie ChanKuo Chen-Wah
Anita MuiYang Luming / Rose
Kuei Ya-LeiMadam Kao
Richard NgChief inspector Ho
Ko Chun-HsiungTiger Lo
O Chun-HungTiger Lo

