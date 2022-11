Not Available

Explore the life and miraculous works of Indian guru Sri Sai Baba in this religious drama. Born in the mid-19th century, Sai Baba is considered a saint by his Hindu and Muslim followers. With teachings drawn from both religious traditions, the ascetic monk sought to bring people together. Directed by Amol Surve and starring Sudhir Dalvi, the film focuses on the numerous miracles attributed to Sai Baba as well as his succinct adages.