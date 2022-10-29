Miraculous Tales

Not Available

Is there such a thing as miracles? Mickey McGuigan, a lively 73 year old farmer turned writer, has been documenting those around him along the Northern Irish border. The stories may defy logic, but people swear by them. This is a disappearing world of folklore and magic. There's a man who cures ringworm on cows by spitting on them and a woman who can cure sick babies with a piece of string. We'll also meet a healer who claims he can cure cancer. He now has a six month waiting list of hundreds op people hoping for a miracle. This is a cinematic journey through the hidden world of rural Northern Ireland, where anything is possible.