Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir - Gigantian & Other Stories

At school, a new student named Kagami catches Adrien s attention, which Marinette is quick to notice. However, Marinette herself meets Luka, who may well sow confusion in her heart... She also meets the Guardian of the Miraculous, Master Fu, and learns about the existence of other Miraculous. Thanks to them, she will be able to occasionally enlist the help of other superheroes of her choice for particularly difficult missions. Finally, she finds out that Hawk Moth has a dreadful plan that he has been working on for a very long time and that he is determined to implement to defeat Cat Noir and her! How will Marinette and Adrien deal with all these new emotions? And will Ladybug and Cat Noir manage to stop Hawk Moth from going through with his evil plan?