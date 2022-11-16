Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Lady Wifi & Other Stories Vol 1

Not Available

Marinette and Adrien, two seemingly normal kids, live what appears to be an ordinary teen life in Paris with daily encounters that create amusing circumstances in school, with friends, family, and even with strangers. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, using super powers gained with the help of their magical friends. Hawk Moth is using his evil energy to transform normal people into super villains, so our two heroes need to use all their skills to defeat him.