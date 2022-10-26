Not Available

Miraculum

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Item 7

Sometimes, we're just waiting for a miracle. A nurse who is a Jehovah's Witness, grows fond of the miracle survivor of a plane crash. Two sexagenarians, a bartender and a parking lot attendant want to explore their forbidden passions. A conservative, well-off couple drown their disappointments in booze and gambling. And a man does his utmost to make amends for an irredeemable action, bringing us to a plane bound for Cuba. An ensemble film where every character affects the lives of others.

Cast

Anne DorvalÉvelyne
Kwasi SonguiChauffeur de Taxi
Nina LaurenFlight Attendant
Lili WexuFlight company representative
Robin AubertMartin
Gilbert SicotteLouise's Husband

