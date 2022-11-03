Not Available

Mirages

  • Drama
  • Romance

Marianna (Vera Kholodnaia) is a poor but decent girl who is working for the millionaire Dymov. Dymov has a son, a dilettante youngster who with the help of his wealth will seduce Marianna who, besides being poor, decent and talented, has also a fiancée.Marianna doesn't hesitate to leave her family and fiancée in order to obtain the splendid life offered by Dymov Jr. Alas; their romance is short lived.

Cast

Arseniy BibikovDymov, The Millionaire
Tamara GedevanovaMarianna's Sister
Andrej Gromov
Aleksandr KheruvimovTheater director
Vera KholodnayaMarianna
Vitold PolonskyDymov Jr.

