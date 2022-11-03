Marianna (Vera Kholodnaia) is a poor but decent girl who is working for the millionaire Dymov. Dymov has a son, a dilettante youngster who with the help of his wealth will seduce Marianna who, besides being poor, decent and talented, has also a fiancée.Marianna doesn't hesitate to leave her family and fiancée in order to obtain the splendid life offered by Dymov Jr. Alas; their romance is short lived.
|Arseniy Bibikov
|Dymov, The Millionaire
|Tamara Gedevanova
|Marianna's Sister
|Andrej Gromov
|Aleksandr Kheruvimov
|Theater director
|Vera Kholodnaya
|Marianna
|Vitold Polonsky
|Dymov Jr.
