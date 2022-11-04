Mirame la Palomita

Not Available

Cayetano (Jorge Porcel), a mediocre talent agent, traveling to Mar del Plata with his wife, Carola (Susana Traverso), to fix the contract Jose (Mario Sapag), representing an unknown wannabe comic number in different places. On the road they see a sign advertising that announces the latest film from actor famous erotic films, Federico Lupa (Alberto Olmedo). The praise of it cause a bitter argument between the two. Once in the city and with the excuse of having a lot of work, meets Cayetano José and together they go to the casino and how much fun with beautiful young woman crosses their path. The accident causes the car to Carola descomponérsele amid torrential rain, it Federico Lupa precisely who stop to help and take her home ...