Not Available

Miranda Hart releases an exclusive DVD featuring brand new comedy sketches together with fitness routines. Miranda Hart is to bring her unique brand of comedy and tom-foolery to fitness, with the release of never-seen-before comedy and fitness DVD Miranda Hart’s Maracattack, which is exclusive to DVD and Digital Download to Own. It’s the first time the incredibly popular entertainer has issued a DVD and Digital only release, which will be available on 18th November 2013.