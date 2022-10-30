Not Available

Manasa falls in love with Jai in Italy. She tells him that her family members have a notorious background of being ruthless factionists from Palnadu area. Jai has the philosophy of peace and lifestyle of love. He feels that one can conquer the world with love, not by war. He goes to the village of Manasa on some other pretext and changes the attitude of the factionists. The rest of the story is all about the background of Jai and how he became peace-propagating man.