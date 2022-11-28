Not Available

Miren is a young shepherdess in the Basque Country, a single mother caring for two small children and a herd of 170 ewes. This portrait of a grounded, independent woman follows the seasons from the breezy beauty of summer to the quiet intimacy of winter. It shows us, despite the hardships and uncertainties, a successful farming system and local industry that are founded on a respect for the cycles of nature and living things. These are the conditions in which Miren produces her singular cheese.