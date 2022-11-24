Miriam Yeung: Ladies & Gentlemen World Tour Live In HK 2010

Not Available

In October 2010 - around two months prior to her high-profile wedding banquet - Miriam Yeung's Ladies & Gentlemen world tour premiered at the Hong Kong Coliseum, where she last held her concerts three years ago. In sparkling form, the beloved Canto-pop diva performed a selection of her memorable hits from a career that spanned 15 years and is still going strong. She also made several superb renditions of other artists' songs, covering Coco Lee's Ready or Not, Anita Mui's "Cover Girl", Jay Chou's "Chrysanthemum Terrace", Eason Chan's "Wheel of Happiness", Cass Phang's "To the Boys I Have Loved", and Wonder Girls' Nobody. But the real highlight of the concerts has to be Miriam's duet with her bridegroom Real Ting, who used to be a member of pop group VRF. Also including the concert making-of and the performances of guest stars Andy Hui and Ellen Loo on the bonus tracks, the Blu-ray offers 164 minutes of high-definition recording from what is possibly Miriam's best concerts to date.