Miriam Yeung lit up the stage of the Hong Kong Coliseum from January 24 to 31, 2015 for her Let's Begin concert series. Besides her most recent songs "Finally Found Love" and "The Best Debt," the diva performed many of her most classic songs from the last 20 years including "Wolf Is Coming," "Big Story in a Small City," "Maiden's Prayer," "Too Bad I'm an Aquarius," "Wild Child," "Sisters," "I Will Lift My Head" and "Hot-Blooded Youth."