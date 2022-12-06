Not Available

Miro Wine is a 3D animated short film about two of New Zealand native birds – a grumpy, jaded kererū and a persistent, naive piwakawaka. Miro Wine was born from love of New Zealand and stop-motion animation. In a world that is quickly being taken over by international media and high-realism CGI, Lily and Breewanted to create something that goes back to theirroots as kiwis and animators. Although mimicking the style of stop-motion animation, Miro Wine is fully digital which allowed them to streamline the process of animation while introducing the imperfections that come with a traditional stop-motion film.