‘‘Miroirs Obscurs, slave collection’ is about endless sexual preliminaries, a prologue to an sado-masochist sexuel intercourse. The film redimensions erotism between apparition and vanishing, revelation and suspension as if looked at from the inside. No story, just a quake, a permanent tension, a continuous flux. Behind the metamorphosis of the body into an animal or even a chimere (?), something is at play between the rawness and the marvellous of carnal bodies. This video is part of the Slave collection : a series of portraits of men show as sexslaves. Thirteen anonymous actors took part with accessories from the SM scene : geisha balls, stretchballs, iron godemichet, piercing rings, cagoule,...