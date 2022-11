Not Available

The once bustling city of creative energy is now as dry as its lake bed. The full moon has been stolen from the sky. The power hungry Francesca wishes to transfer the moon's essence to herself. But when a new kid, Abe, wanders into the fictionalized bohemian town of Echo Park, plans go astray. Francesca and the reclusive writer Mike fall in love with Abe, leading everyone further into the bizarre world of Mirror and Missal.