Mirror Neurons

The story of Danny, a girl with Asperger's Syndrome, and Pete a circus performer. Pete enters Danny's life as a catalyst for transformation. With a Black and white selective vision, Danny fights the over protection of her mother, encouraged by the new feelings that this new character has provoke in her. Using Pete as an excuse Danny screams to her mother: 'Let Me Walk My Life', and by doing so, she manages to shift her own perception just enough, to be able to perceive some color to her life.