Jytte Rex' sixth feature explores the here and now, the once and future beyond, Death and Eros, and proof of God's existence to be found in the Black Holes in a universe of nothingness. Tangible human individuals like Adam, an astronome, and two small children move through the surreal landscapes of Jytte Rex' cinematic poetry. If a door opens, it is only to lead you into Eternity's ultimate maze.