Mirror of the Soul: Forough Farrokhzad

Contemporary Iranian poet Forough Farrokhzad became a legend in her own time for her innovative and controversial writings. In this extensive, three-part documentary, Farrokhzad's life, work, and soul are laid bare. Director Nasser Saffarian deftly combines interviews with family members and peers with footage of Farrokhzad shot by Bernardo Bertolucci. Saffarian digs deep into her personal and professional life to uncover new information about this outspoken artist. Includes The Green Cold, a revealing look at her private world, The Mirror of the Soul, an exploration of her controversial, sometimes erotic poetry, and Summit of the Wave, an overview of her theater and film work.