Mirror Without Reflection

Is a city like a ruthless jungle where happy middle class man can get killed without any good reasons? Or is it more like a merciful nest where a patient with terminal condition can get transplantation to be given a new life? Romish has only a few months left due to his cardiomyopathy. This orphaned guy hopelessly struggles everyday with evasion and anger hanging out with gangs. At last he happens to kill Shahzod who enjoyed moment of his life about to remarry with a devoted woman. By an irony of fate, Shahzod’s heart is transplanted to Romish. Shahzod’s father tries to embrace Romish as a new son, but the revealing truth gets everybody into jeopardy.