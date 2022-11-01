Not Available

Renowned cyber-punk director ISHII Sogo strays from his roots, entering the realm of the subconscious with Mirrored Mind, a composed, contemplative and also a very personal film. Guiding us along with an actress who suffers an identity crisis when all at once she finds herself spirited away from the bustle of Tokyo to a tropical paradise, director ISHII poses philosophical questions about the origins of our soul. A visually stunning ode to the need for a spiritual and tranquil life. Mirrored Mind is the feauture length version of the short by the same name, which was made as part of the Jeonju International Film Festival initiated Digital Short Films by Three Filmmakers 2004.