Mirror's Edge Catalyst: Alpha

Not Available

Information is heavily monitored in an urban metropolis, ruled by what is known as The Conglomerate. The need to transfer data outside of prying eyes gives rise to a new profession: Runners, couriers that operate the rooftops transporting sensitive material. Faith Connors, a skilled Runner, is out on another run when the appearance of a fellow rival complicates the matter. The stakes continue to stack as Faith races to complete her mission. With each hurdle, she leaps towards a destination of self-discovery. The catalyst for a beginning.