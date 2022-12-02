Not Available

Mirror's Edge Catalyst: Alpha

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Information is heavily monitored in an urban metropolis, ruled by what is known as The Conglomerate. The need to transfer data outside of prying eyes gives rise to a new profession: Runners, couriers that operate the rooftops transporting sensitive material. Faith Connors, a skilled Runner, is out on another run when the appearance of a fellow rival complicates the matter. The stakes continue to stack as Faith races to complete her mission. With each hurdle, she leaps towards a destination of self-discovery. The catalyst for a beginning.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images