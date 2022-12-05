Mirtes/ Muriel

Not Available

This video-poem tells the brief story of a dead body, transwoman, in her reflections about the end of her life and the immediate and biological phases of her death (Algor, Livor, Rigor Mortis). The visual proposition and esthetic references attached correlate in a timeless scenic act, on a body adorned with flowers, dear, full with visual affection and resignifying what’s said to be feminine beauty, revealing the poetic contained in death, in a corpse, in her life and in her memory.