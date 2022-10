Not Available

Mirza – The Untold Story is based on the legendry love story of Mirza and Sahiba. Mirza is being played by Gippy Grewal and Sahiba is played by Mandy Takhar. Mirza and his Sahiba fall in love with each other at a very young age. However, one of her brother’s, Jeet (Rahul Dev) disapproves of their relationship and forcefully distances them apart.n Mirza.