Feature documentary that tries to get to the source of the reasons that make the world a place so unfair and unequal. And if successful, find solutions, if any. For this part of the three theories of the writer and director, Guillermo Garcia-Ramos, who from his ignorant clairvoyance, is very clear how to solve all problems. Meets with 8 experts of the most important branches of knowledge to comment on them and see what they think.