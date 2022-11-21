Not Available

One of Chuck Vincent’s finest sex comedies, MISBEHAVIN’ takes the classic screwball/romantic comedy genre and turns it on its head in surprising and unexpected ways. Lesllie Bovee gives one of her most lovable performances as Rita Lawrence, a serial bride and divorcée introduced throwing a party for her most recent divorce, lucky number thirteen. Watching the proceedings are an angel and a devil, who make a wager over whether lovely Rita’s next marriage will be for love or money. As Rita prowls for her next marital conquest, assisted by her wisecracking gal-pal Gloria Leonard, she must not only juggle three potential suitors, but avoid being assassinated by her vengeful ex-mother-in-law (Vincent-regular Molly Malone at her best, channeling Rosalind Russell).