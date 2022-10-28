Not Available

MisChange

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bridge Works

Je-Chil (Song Sam-Dong) is a lawyer that does well financially, but he has never dated a woman in his life. He can't even make eye contact with women. His severe shyness effects his job. In court, he can't make eye contact with women and becomes brain frozen. Because of this, he loses case after case. Je-Chil has held a secret crush on Soo-Hyun (Shin Yoo-Joo) for over 10 years. Je-Chil's life then changes. On a rainy evening, Je-Chil finds a beautiful woman (Lee Su-Jung) unconscious on the ground. He brings her home.

Cast

Sam-dong SongLee Je-chil
Lee Soo-jeongWoman
Jeong Eun-wooHyeon-goo
Sin Yoo-jooSoo-hyeon
Yoo Il-han-ITaoist
Yoo Byeong-kwonGrandma's Voice

