Not Available

Mischief 3000" is the second coming after the huge success of the first "Teckademics" movie, "Mischief". The movie features the Gumball 3000 underground rally across the country; 5 day race from NYC to LA! Includes stops in Graceland, Dallas, and Las Vegas. Exotics pushing 200mph on public roads! The "Mischief" guys Dustin and Dado participate in the event in a 1999 BMW M3