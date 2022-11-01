Mischief 7: Joyride

Not Available

The Mischief Crew is invited to compete in the Joy Ride Rally, a high-end rally, similar to the famous Gumball 3000. 70 exotics travel from sunny Santa Monica, CA to party city New Orleans, LA. The Mischief Crew competes with their rally-battered Porsche 996 and Lamborghini Murcielago. With exotics reaching speeds of up to 200mph on public highways, police are put on full alert across the country and some participants pay the price for ignoring the posted speed limits. By the rally's end, only one car will make it to the finish line. Who will it be? In Florida they covered Palm Beach Supercar Weekend, and the Cavallino Classic Concorso d'Eleganza. In Michigan they document the world's largest one-day car event, the Woodward Dream Cruise, and Dado competes at Speedrift Detroit in his infamous turbo M3. Out West, the Crew captures the aftermarket industries hottest rides leaving the Sema show in Las Vegas and captures more than a dozen Ferrari FXXs racing on a track in San Francisco.