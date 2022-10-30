Mischief Import Street Racing 2002

Not Available

Teckademics, the import tuning company, brings you “Mischief”, a fifty minute feature packed with illegal street racing, out-running cops, hot chicks, crazy skits, auto abuse, tight imports, fast euros, running barricades, raiding the 2002 Detroit Auto Show, secret bonus footage and a fast paced punk/metal/DJ mix soundtrack. “Mischief” was shot on location, documenting street racing scenes in D.C., San Diego, Philly and more. “Mischief” is the real deal and shows what is really happening in the fast-growing underground import culture. Bonus Material: 2002 Accord Abuse, Audi S4 Top Speed Run, Wild Bikini Contest, Lambo & Supra Drag race.