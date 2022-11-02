Not Available

Mischief Invasion, the fourth chapter of the notorious Mischief series, comes at you like a Blitzkrieg. This time, the boys go off to Europe for the Cannonball Run Europe. The race was the fastest and sickest of the runs so far. Mischief Invasion also brings you street racing in Philly with pro skater Josh Kalis, Drift USA, Hypoerfest 2, Mega auto abuse, Jaguar demolition, PortaPotty hunting, Reckless 4, Frog Killer, Feature Cars Dado’s atmpower.net, turbo M3, Ultima GTR, JapVillage, Supra/RX7 and more all set to the insane driving music from Herrera Productions.