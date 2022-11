Not Available

Based on a popular manga series of the same name, this Japanese romantic comedy sequel continues the story of Kotoko, a bubbly and cheerful girl and her crush, the handsome and aloof Naoki, as they enter the same university. Although they are in separate majors, Kotoko is determined to spend as much time with Naoki as possible and joins the tennis club with him, but all that awaits her is severe training and a love rival.