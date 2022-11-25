Mischievous Mice

Not Available

This short opens showing numerous mice eating all the food in Honey's kitchen and ruining everything in her house. She tires valiantly to run them off but they outsmart her. She makes a phone call and Cubby appears at her door. The mice make quick work of him too. Only a fat cat is able to temporarily stop them but they soon turn on him too. Cubby comes to the aide of the cat but the mice outsmart the both of them. In the end the mice have run off the cat, Honey is gone, and Cubby sits dazed on the floor as the mice cheer their victory.