Not Available

The four old brothers are all fans of Journey to the West. They usually gag, spit, and abuse each other in a small city. One day, Hao Kunpeng (played by Liu Xiaoling Tong), who sells vegetables for a living, suddenly became rich overnight, changing from 20,000 to 20,000. I don’t worry about depositing the money in the bank and the habit of counting money. I took all the 20 million home and turned over the tricks to count money regularly every day.