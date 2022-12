Not Available

São José do Vale do Rio Preto, 1940. The coffee plantation is depleted, generating consequences for the region: with the decay, commercial houses are closed, railroads are removed and farms are abandoned. The former source of income for that population since the end of the 19th century has given way to poultry farming, which is gradually developing into a new economic cycle, despite the fear of those who still live in the city and in the village of Tristão Câmara.