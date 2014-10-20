2014

Misfire

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 2014

Studio

Badhouse Studios Mexico

WKBA kickboxing champion and hard-action star Gary Daniels (The Expendables) takes to the screen in a border-crossing, barrier smashing all-action explosion that pits his will to live against the merciless murder machine of a Mexican drug cartel. Hardened DEA agent Cole finds himself sucked into the deadly underworld of Tijuanna in search of his ex-wife, a journalist who may have gone too far in search of a story. She’s been abducted by a charismatic Cartel boss who publicly aspires to public office while privately slaughtering anyone who gets in his way. Now, in a place where two cultures clash and life is cheaper than bullets, Cole is about to discover the cost of shooting to kill when you Misfire.

Cast

Gary DanielsCole
Vannessa VasquezGracie
Michael GrecoJohnny
Luis GaticaRaul
Geoffrey RossFitz
Patricia Peinado CruzSarah

